Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ends some border cargo inspections after protest

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Lone Star State would end controversial inspections of cargo trucks that have snarled border traffic, led to three international bridge closures and cost Texas businesses millions of dollars each day — but only at one international border crossing.

“The effect of this will be at the bridge from Nuevo Leon to Texas, [traffic] will return to normal effective immediately,” Abbott told a news conference.

The governor said he had made a deal with his counterpart in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, under which law enforcement in the Mexican state would pre-inspect cargo trucks heading into the United States before they reach the border. The Mexican inspections started Tuesday in Nuevo Leon.

In exchange, Abbott would stop inspections that have caused a massive backlog in cargo traffic at Texas ports of entry and cost state businesses an estimated $100 million dollars a day.

The first Mexican checkpoint was set up south of the Laredo-Colomba bridge on Tuesday, according to Mexican newspaper, El Norte. The Mexican inspections are taking 30 minutes compared to the 45 to 60 minutes the Texas Department of Public Safety inspections are taking, the outlet reported.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that controversial border truck inspections will stop at one international border crossing. Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Abbott ordered the inspections April 6 in response to the federal government planning to end the Title 42 public health authority. In subsequent days, commercial traffic across the Pharr International Bridge in Pharr, the Anzalduas Bridge in McAllen and Progreso Bridge in Progreso has been halted in both directions by angry Mexican truckers protesting the examinations.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos told The Post Wednesday he blamed his fellow Republican Abbott for the chaos.

“It is he who implemented these inspections, and even though we’re all for public safety, we just don’t see the correlation between the DPS inspection and border security,” Villalobos said. “No matter what, commerce and trade cannot be stopped.”

Abbott ordered the truck inspections in response to the federal government lifting the Title 42 public health authority on illegal immigration. Omar Ornelas /The El Paso Times via AP

The Texas border with Nuevo Leon is only nine miles long and only includes the Laredo-Colombia International bridge. Today’s deal does not apply to the rest of the Texas-Mexico border, which is 1,241 miles long and borders the Mexicans states of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas. Abbott said he was willing to make similar deals with governors from other Mexican states if they were willing to beef up border security as well.

“The ultimate way to end the clogged border is for President Biden to do his job and to secure the border,” Abbott said. “If you want relief from the clogged border, you need to call President Biden and tell him to maintain the Title 42 policy that has been in place for years.”

Hours before Abbott’s announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement slamming the governor over the disruptions and warning that the entire nation would feel the effects of supply chain disruptions.

A long line of trucks waiting to be inspected at Zaragoza International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on April 12, 2022. EPA/Luis Torres

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country,” the statement read. “Commercial traffic has dropped by as much as 60[%]. The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and CBP’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed. Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families.”

At her afternoon briefing, Psaki declined to assess the economic impact of Abbott’s announcement, but reiterated: “I think the overarching view from not just us but again, trade associations, officials and businesses is that these are unnecessary inspections and that they are impacting the economy.”