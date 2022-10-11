Texas couple Kay, Mike Scarlett found murdered in home

A Texas couple was shot to death inside their home last week and police are eyeing a relative in connection with their murders.

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found dead inside their home in Joshua on Thursday after family members requested a welfare check when they didn’t hear back from the married couple for multiple days, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

Both the 66-year-old husband and the 68-year-old wife had multiple shotgun wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has since taken a male relative of the couple into custody for questioning, the local FOX station KDFW reported.

The relative is described as a person of interest and had not been charged as of Monday.

The Scarletts’ truck had been missing from their home on Don Lee Road and was later found in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mike Scarlett was a screenwriter whose latest film premiered after his death at a film competition in Dallas Sunday as originally scheduled. Mike Scarlett/Facebook

Mike Scarlett was a screenwriter, actor and performer, KDFW reported.

His latest film “The Cabin” premiered Sunday at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill after his death, according to the station.

“Everyone was expecting to see him and see his wife and congratulate them,” Israel Luna, the founder of Rack Focus Film Competition, told KDFW. “Like something that’s bigger than me or the competition, because now it’s marked as his last film.”

The film was entered into the Rack Focus Film Competition alongside 11 other films.

His death shocked the small film community in northern Texas.

“It’s heartbreaking he is no longer with us,” Inna Selinger said to KDFW. “Just talking to him would bring out the best in you and I will cherish that forever.”