Texas couple adopts 7 Filipino siblings who have been separated for years

A North Texan couple adopted seven Filipino siblings who had been separated for more than two years.

Chris and Jessica Milam of Denton County are determined to raise the two brothers and five sisters, aged 5-12, who had been separated into three different foster care homes in Texas.

The couple went through an eight-month adoption process to reunite and take home the siblings they said were meant for them.

“From the moment I read their profiles, I said, ‘Oh, these are the kids for us,’” Jessica told Fox 4 News. “They loved animals, they loved to craft, they loved plants.”

“We had an empty house we just moved into,” she added. “We built a house to fill with kids, so we knew we had the space. We’re self-employed, so it makes it a little bit easier to take care of seven kids of various ages.”

The judge announced that it would be in the children’s best interest to grant the couple’s adoption, to have the children’s names changed and the records sealed.

“All of them were like, ‘Can we just come home with you today, can we just come today?” Jessica recalled. “They were trying to negotiate coming sooner. So, they were just so excited to really be together, but also to have parents that were just going to be their parents forever.”

The couple, who originally planned to be adoptive parents on a smaller scale, wanted the siblings to understand they would all become a family.

“It means we’re going to be there forever,” one of the girls told Fox 4.

“We’re going to have a family to take care of us until we’re adults and can take care of ourselves,” her older brother added.

Featured Image via KDFW FOX 4

