Texas coach has broken arm after he’s chased, beaten by middle schoolers

A Texas physics teacher was chased and beaten by a group of middle school students who broke his arm in the attack, video shows.

The assault occurred at Langham Creek High School in Houston on Thursday when students from Aragon Middle School attacked assistant baseball coach and high school physics teacher Michael Shott during a baseball practice, according to reports.

Cell phone video posted on social media shows Shott sprinting away full speed through the high school parking lot attempting to evade several pursuing students while others follow, taking videos of the attack on their phones.

At one point, the attackers catch up and force their coach to the ground, before he gets up and runs out into an area of the parking lot away from them.

Shott’s mother, Peggy Shott, told KTRK that her son suffered a broken arm as a result.

“He’s doing fine. He’s at home. He has a broken arm, but the kids said that he’s doing what he’s always done and he’s fine,” she said.

A video shows middle school baseball coach Michael Shott getting chased and beaten by students. Alisha Marie/Facebook

“The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn’t like him stopping them.”

Students and social media users say the coach was jumped because he told the students they couldn’t ride dirt bikes or ATVs on school grounds, KABB reported.

Following Thursday’s altercation, Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed that the school received threats of further violence via social media, prompting the deployment of security officers at the school.

Shott is a physics teacher at Aragon Middle School. Aragon Middle School/Facebook

“Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors,” school officials said in a statement Friday. “We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.”

Four students involved in the attack were taken into custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, district officials said in a letter to parents.

It’s unclear if the juveniles will face charges for the beat down.