Texas car crash at Exxon gas station causes massive explosion

A vehicle slammed into a natural gas pipeline and caused a massive explosion early Wednesday morning in Texas, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

The massive inferno broke out around 1 am after the crash at an Exxon gas station, according to local reports.

The blaze blocked off highways 287 and 360, as residents within a one mile radius were evacuated for several hours.

One person was flown to Parkland Hospital for burn injuries, fire officials said.

Twitter footage captures the fiery blaze shooting up into the sky, as smoke fills the air.

Firefighters had the raging inferno under control by 3:30 am and residents were able to return home.

The shelter available for residents who were forced to evacuate was nearby at 1261 S. Main St, Annette Perry Elementary.