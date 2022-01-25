Texas brothers, friend kill stepdad accused of sexually abusing sister: cops

Two brothers and their friend were arrested after they allegedly pummeled their stepfather to death after he was accused of sexually abusing their sister in a Texas trailer park home, a report said.

Alejandro Trevino, 18, and Christian Trevino, 17, became “enraged” after learning of the disturbing allegations against their 42-year-old stepdad Gabriel Quintanilla and confronted the man last week at his home in Pharr, KGRV reported, citing police.

Quintanilla, who had an arrest warrant for sexually abusing another child, was accused of inappropriately touching his 9-year-old daughter.

The brothers fought with Quintanilla at the trailer park — and all three left before another physical dispute broke out in a nearby apartment complex.

Juan Eduardo Melendez, an 18-year-old pal of the Trevinos, joined in on the second fight, authorities said.

The three teens then left the apartment complex — only to return a short time later ahead of a third beating, police said.

The trio found Quintanilla, injured and walking alone on the road. The man was then beaten to a pulp with brass knuckles, police said.

The suspects allegedly placed Quintanilla in the bed of their pickup truck and dumped his body in a field in McAllen — where it was found last Thursday.

Melendez and Christian Trevino were charged with capital murder and aggravated assault, police said. Alexandro Trevino was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.