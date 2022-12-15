Texas border agents thwart smuggling of migrants, liquid meth

A migrant smuggling operation was thwarted with the help of X-ray technology at a Texas Border Patrol checkpoint earlier this month — one day after agents at the same facility intercepted a truck carrying liquid meth disguised as bleach, federal authorities said.

The two shocking discoveries were made by the Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint station in Texas — about 40 minutes north of the US-Mexico international border.

First, on Dec. 8, agents pulled over a commercial 18-wheeler and found over 3,000 pounds of meth that was inside containers masquerading as an everyday household product, according to the US Border Patrol.

The contents inside the 1,400 bottles tested positive for liquid meth. It has an estimated street value of over $100,000. The bust is the third largest seizure of meth in the Border Patrol’s history, the agency said in a press release.

Liquid meth smuuggled in Clorox bottles.



The meth’s street value was $100,000.



Fifteen illegal immigrants were found hidden in a travel trailer after the pick-up truck that was hauling it was X-rayed by Texas Border Patrol agents. US Border Patrol

The next day, a pick-up truck hauling a camping trailer was X-rayed, revealing 15 illegal immigrants hidden inside.

On Dec. 9, agents at the same Texas facility found four migrants stuffed into a metal compartment of a road paver.

When the construction equipment went through the Falfurrias checkpoint, agents noticed a metal plate with loose screws and opened it, finding the four people with no means of escape and limited air.

Illegal immigrants were stuffed into the compartment of a construction vehicle before being rescued by Border Patrol agents.

The drivers and migrants in both cases were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

Smugglers often turn to dangerous and desperate measures to transport drugs and people into the country.

In June, 53 migrants died after they were trapped inside a tractor trailer in sweltering conditions without air or water for hours before they were discovered in San Antonio, Texas. Their deaths are the deadliest known smuggling event in US history.