Texans reverse course, name Davis Mills the starter again and two-game benching

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) has regained his starting job after the team’s two-game stretch with Kyle Allen under center went south. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Houston Texans learned a valuable lesson the past two weeks: Sometimes, you have to go back to move forward. In this instance, moving forward involves re-installing quarterback Davis Mills back into the starting lineup.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Wednesday, saying Mills would take over for Kyle Allen, who started the past two games for the team.

Allen, 26, struggled in those starts, throwing two touchdowns against four interceptions. The Texans lost both contests.

Mills, 24, hasn’t been much better in his second season in the NFL. In 10 starts, Mills has 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has a 1-8-1 record as a starter this year.

That’s a disappointing result for Mills, who showed flashes of promise during his rookie season, when he threw 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games. The Texans entered the 2021 NFL season with Tyrod Taylor as its starter. Taylor injured his hamstring two games into the season, causing the team to turn to Mills, who was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Taylor eventually returned, but was benched for Mills in December. The team liked what it saw from Mills and decided to move forward with him as the starter in 2022.

Though Mills is back in the starting lineup, the Texans will likely add a quarterback in the offseason. At 1-10-1, the Texans are currently in line to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While the team has a number of needs, it’s probably a safe bet to assume they’ll select a quarterback if they keep that pick.