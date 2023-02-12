Texans reportedly hire 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as new offensive coordinator

San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, right, and offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik take part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

New Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is tabbing a familiar face to run the team’s offense. San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik will reportedly be the Texans’ offensive coordinator next season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ryans and Slowik should know each other well. Both men have worked with the 49ers over the past six seasons. Slowik originally joined the team as a defensive quality control coach. He spent two years in that role before becoming an offensive assistant in 2019.

Slowik eventually became a passing game specialist in 2021 before taking over as the passing game coordinator in 2022. Despite starting three different quarterbacks this season, the 49ers offense still ranked 6th in points per game.

Slowik’s coaching career started with the Washington Commanders in 2010, when he was hired as a video assistant. He was promoted to defensive assistant in 2011, and held that job until 2013. Slowik was let go by the team after it parted ways with Mike Shanahan. From 2014 to 2016, Slowik worked as an analyst with PFF.

Bobby Slowik will be tested with Texans

Slowik should have his hands full in his new position. The Texans are desperate for help at quarterback after Davis Mills failed to build on an encouraging rookie season. After beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team will likely select a quarterback with that pick.

Slowik will be tasked with getting that quarterback up to speed as soon as possible. He should have some experience on that front. The 49ers thrust both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy into their starting lineup in 2022 due to injuries. Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was expected to be the team’s starter, but sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Both Garoppolo and Purdy played well on short notice. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship with Purdy under center and might have given the Philadelphia Eagles are much tougher fight if Purdy didn’t get hurt.

Of course, it helped that the 49ers already had an excellent team surrounding their quarterbacks. That won’t be the case with the Texans, who need a full roster overhaul after going 3-13-1 this season.

Getting a new quarterback should make a huge difference, but Slowik will still have a lot of work to do in order to get the Texans’ offense back to relevance.