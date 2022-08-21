Texans release FB Andy Janovich, despite $2.5 million guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80.

The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis.

Janovich had received a $2 million signing bonus as part of a one-year, $1.1 million deal. Of his salary, $500,000 is fully guaranteed.

Also, receiver Chester Rogers was placed on injured reserve. He’ll make $1.035 million this year. He signed with the team earlier this month. He played on Friday night against the Rams, returning a punt for 30 yards.

The Texans also waived rookie offensive lineman Myron Cunningham.

Janovich, 29, spent four years with the Broncos and two with the Browns before signing with the Texans in March. He made a sudden impact as a rookie sixth-rounder in the 2016 season opener by scoring a 28-yard touchdown on the first carry of his career.

