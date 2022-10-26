Texans grant linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill’s release request after loss to Raiders

The Houston Texans have parted ways with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Grugier-Hill asked for his release from the team on Wednesday, which the Texans then granted, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Grugier-Hill has 40 total tackles so far this season, the fourth-most on the team. He had a team-high and career-high 108 tackles and one interception last year, his first with the team.

It’s not clear why Grugier-Hill asked for a release specifically, though his snap count was reduced significantly in their 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Grugier-Hill started in Las Vegas and had three tackles, but played just 18 snaps. He played in at least 79% of snaps in their previous games this season.

Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his debut on Sunday, too, which took snaps away from Grugier-Hill. Harris played in 68% of snaps in Las Vegas and had one tackle while impressing coach Lovie Smith.

“Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively? If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field,” Smith said of Harris on Monday. “I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday. He didn’t do anything yesterday to say we should give him less. To me, he did things that say we should give him more.”

Grugier-Hill signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans earlier this summer, which marked his second one-year deal with the team. The former sixth-round pick also spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Miami Dolphins before landing in Houston.

The Texans are off to a 1-4-1 start to the season, and have lost four of their last five.They will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.