Texans GM Nick Caserio denies rumors that he plans to leave Houston after NFL Draft

Nick Caserio isn’t going anywhere.

The Houston Texans general manager denied rumors on Monday that he was going to leave the franchise after the NFL Draft later this month. That’s not happening, he said, and he’s not sure where that idea came from.

“Quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to [address it],” Caserio said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’ I’m not leaving.

“There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

There were rumors that Nick Caserio planned to return to the New England Patriots’ front office later this offseason. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Caserio is starting his third year with the Texans, who he joined in 2021 after two decades in the New England Patriots front office. There were unsubstantiated rumors that Caserio was planning to rejoin the Patriots later this offseason, potentially after the draft.

Caserio’s time in Houston hasn’t been great. The team has a 7-26-1 record under his leadership, and he’s already on his third head coach. The Texans hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to replace Lovie Smith earlier this year. But, at least according to Caserio, his job is safe at least for another year.

And firing a general manager after the NFL Draft, while not unheard of, would be a rather strange move — especially considering the Texans hold the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks.