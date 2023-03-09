‘Tevye’ In Stage And Film Versions Of ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Was 87 – The Hamden Journal

Chaim Topol, an Israeli actor best known for his role as Tevye in the film version of Fiddler on the Roof, died Thursday at age 87 in Tel Aviv after a multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Topol had a wide range of credits, but will always be known for the central character of Tevye — first in stage productions, then later in the film. He later returned to the stage with the role.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol began his acting career while completing his IDF service in the army’s entertainment troupe where he met his wife, Galia. After that he joined a theater group, appearing in multiple productions before his first film role, the 1961 drama “I Like Mike.”