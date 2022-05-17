Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists.

Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson also admitted that he sent her an apology via text message.

The testimony came in the case brought by Ashley Solis. She was the first therapist to go public with her claims.

Watson claimed he didn’t know why she had cried. Solis claims that Watson intentionally touched her with his penis during the massage, prompting the reaction.

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable,” Watson texted. “Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.”

Asked why he sent an apology, Watson testified: “Yes, because she was teary-eyed. And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, `We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.”

With no court order in place preventing the deposition transcripts from being disseminated to reporters, the lawyers can share any, some, or all of the information. This specific testimony was provided by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 plaintiffs.

The report lands one day after multiple reports indicated that the NFL will meet with Watson this week. As explained earlier today, the league has much to do in order to get any disciplinary process fully resolved by the start of the 2022 regular season.

Testifying under oath, Deshaun Watson admits Ashley Solis cried at end of massage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk