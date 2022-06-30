Tessa Ía, Martín Saracho & Lizeth Selene To Star In Drama Series ‘Yellow’ Set At Starzplay – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Starzplay has cast Tessa Ía (De Brutas), Martín Saracho (Who Killed Sara?), and Lizeth Selene (Rebelde) as the leads for the Spanish-language dramedy series Yellow (w/t). Production officially kicked off on the project in Mexico City on Thursday.

Ía will portray “Dan” who is described as someone who is extremely competitive and who thinks winning by cheating is worth twice as much. Dan finds “Nico”, played by Selene, to be her impossible love. Nico is described as sincere to the point of being abrasive, someone who has the heart of a child, and who lives without constraints.

Saracho will play Richie, a failed former Formula 1 driver whose promising career ended after a catastrophic accident forced him to stop racing and is now a taxi driver.

From Sofía Auza and Silviana Aguirre, Yellow tells the story of Dan and Nico, two female fugitives who steal a stick-shift taxi to escape from the authorities. Realizing that the car is not automatic, they are forced to kidnap Richie, the taxi driver, who also happens to be a suicidal ex-Formula 1 racer. Constantly having to thwart his suicide attempts, the three reach an agreement: if he takes them to the border, they will kill him.

“I wrote Yellow because I wanted to tell a story about friendship and the meaning of love, a story that had emotional impact hiding under a fun, comedic tone,” said Auza, series co-creator and co-showrunner, in an exclusive statement to The Hamden Journal. “The relationship between Dan and Nico is one of the most important elements of the show. I wanted to explore the complex lines between friendship and love in female relationships.”

Produced by The Immigrant, which is backed by global producer-distributor Fremantle, the 6-episode, 30-minute series is scheduled to shoot for 7 weeks on location in and around Baja California and Mexico City. Yellow is created, executive produced, and directed by showrunners Auza and Aguirre.

“Yellow will take viewers on a speedy twist and turn ride into this character-driven dramedy about friendship, happiness, and love,” said Jeff Cooke, Senior Vice President, Programing, International Digital Networks for Starz. “We are delighted to partner with The Immigrant, who offer audiences innovative, fresh, and impactful storytelling, reinforcing our commitment to co-producing locally made and culturally relevant content.”

Executive producing on behalf of The Immigrant alongside Aguirre is Camila Jimenez Villa.

“Yellow is the perfect example of the shows we love to make: fun, daring, and profound, all at the same time, said Jimenez Villa, CEO of The Immigrant. “Sofia is an extraordinary creator whose worlds are beautifully unique, inhabited by complex, hilarious characters who you can’t help but fall in love with. “With Yellow, Silvana and Sofia will take audiences on a thrilling journey amongst the beautiful landscapes of Baja California in search of happiness and the meaning of friendship.”

The series will be available on Starzplay across its footprint in Europe and Latin America, and in the US including Puerto Rico via Pantaya. A release date will be set in the future.