Tessa Dunlop Covers Jerry Hayes Mouth During Angry Debate – The Hamden Journal

A royal historian was accused of assault live on GB News last night after she covered the mouth of a fellow guest during an ill-tempered exchange on the climate crisis.

Dr Tessa Dunlop put her hand on Jerry Hayes, a former Conservative Party lawmaker, during the debate on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State Of The Nation. She immediately apologized.

Hayes was invited by host Mogg, himself a serving Conservative MP, to make some closing remarks following the show’s earlier interview with a Just Stop Oil activist.

Hayes said climate crisis protesters had to obey the law, before being interrupted by Dunlop. As they both spoke over each other, Dunlop raised her hand to Hayes’ mouth to silence him.

“Don’t touch me,” he raged. “That was an assault, that was an assault.” Dunlop quickly responded: “I’m really sorry, I didn’t mean to assault you.”

Mogg said: “Thank you to both my panelists, getting a little het up today.” As he moved to a commercial break, Dunlop and Hayes could be seen laughing together.