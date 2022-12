Tesla



stock continued its downfall Tuesday, shrinking the highflying car maker’s market value.

Tesla



shares (ticker: TSLA) traded at around $113, down 8.3% Tuesday. Shares have now fallen for seven straight days, marking the longest losing streak for Tesla since September 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock is down about 68% so far this year and is on pace for its worst year on record.