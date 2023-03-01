Tesla’s stock falls 5% as Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ is short on details about both cars and finances

Tesla Inc. shares tanked more than 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker teased a “next generation” electric-vehicle platform but stopped short of unveiling details.

At the end of a four-hour investor day, Chief Executive Elon Musk sidestepped a question that sought details about the new vehicles’ performance and looks; the prototype timeline; and whether Tesla would start making them at an existing factory before moving production to its future Mexico factory, as it intends to do.

“We…