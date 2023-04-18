Tesla’s Earnings Will Move the Stock. Options Can Reduce the Risk.

Earnings from Tesla—the next report is due on Wednesday—tend to move the stock big time, so the stakes are high for investors. Stock options can help to take the edge off.

In a Tuesday research report, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Jacobson, detailed how Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stockholders can use a so-called collar strategy to get “low-cost mid-term protection.” He recommends buying a put option on Tesla stock with a strike price of $150 that expires in September and selling a call option with a strike price of $240 that expires the same month.