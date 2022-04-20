Tesla Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Record Sales, Improving Margins

by

Updated at 4:45 pm EST

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Wednesday, with record revenues and a big jump in profit margins, as the clean-energy carmaker continues to defy the global shortfall in semiconductor supplies and the surging input costs hammering rivals around the world. 

Tesla said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $3.22 per share, up more than two-and-a-half fold from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.89 per share.

