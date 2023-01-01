Tesla told employees not to complain to managers about pay, labor director alleges

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. ran afoul of the law when the company told employees at an office in Florida not to complain to higher-ups about pay or discuss things like hiring, a U.S. labor board director alleged in a filing.

The complaint, dated Sept. 2 and signed by a regional director for the National Labor Relations Board in Tampa, alleged that Tesla

late last year and early this year told employees at an office in Orlando “not to discuss” their pay or other employee hiring with others, and told them “not to complain to higher level managers about their pay or other terms and conditions of employment.”