Tesla Sued For Employee Layoffs. Musk Calls Suit Trivial.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Employees laid off by

Tesla



have sued in response, giving investors in the electric-vehicle company one more issue to worry about.

Employment has been on the mind of

Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) investors since early June, when Reuters reported on an email from CEO Elon Musk saying he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy. His plan to ride out the economic storm was to cut staff to lower costs.