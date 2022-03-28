Tesla Stock Split? Here's How the Chart Looks Now

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report are bursting higher on Monday, rallying by more than 7.5% on the day.

Driving shares higher is a new filing from the company, which proposes a vote on another stock split.

Recently, Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report  (GOOG) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report approved a stock split earlier this year, while Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report approved its first stock split since 1999 earlier this month.

In the case of Tesla, the company “will seek approval to authorize additional shares” and will vote on a stock split at its next annual meeting.

