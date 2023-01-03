Tesla Stock Report: Musk May Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans

Tesla Stock Slumps As JPMorgan Sees Margin Issue On Q4 Deliveries

by

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares moved lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan.

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per share, following his read on fourth quarter deliveries that indicated narrowing profit margins and potentially disappointing earnings later this month.