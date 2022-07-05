Tesla Stock Slips Lower After Q2 Delivery Slump, Factory Closures

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report shares moved lower Tuesday after the carmaker posted a rare slump in quarterly deliveries and reports suggest two of its four key factories will go dark for two weeks over the month of July.

Supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and a 22-day shutdown at its gigafactory in Shanghai pulled second quarter deliveries down 17.7% from the first quarter, to a weaker-than-expected 254,695 new units, Tesla said Saturday.

Tesla delivered 238,533 units of its Model 3 and Model &, as well as 16,162 units of its Model S and Model X, the report indicated.