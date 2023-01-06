Tesla stock sinks toward 2 1/2-year low after China price cuts, dragging Nio, XPeng and Li down with it

Shares of Tesla Inc.

took a dive in premarket trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker cut prices in China again, which also weighed heavily on rival China-based EV makers. Tesla’s stock fell 5.1% ahead of the open, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen since August 2020. The selloff comes even as futures

for the S&P 500

gained 0.1%. Through Thursday, it has already shed 10.4% start 2023, after plunging a yearly record 65.0% in 2022. Tesla generated 24% of its total third-quarter revenue from China, and the company’s Shanghai factory produces more than half of the EVs sold worldwide. Among Tesla’s China-based rivals, shares of Nio Inc.

slumped 6.5%, XPeng Inc.

tumbled 10.0% and Li Auto Inc.

slid 6.9%.