Tesla Stock Report: Musk May Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares bumped higher Thursday amid reports that bankers are preparing to ask Elon Musk to pledge more of his stock in the clean-energy carmaker against loans linked to his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Bloomberg reported that Musk may need to provide margin loans to a group of bankers lead by Morgan Stanley as a way to replace the existing high-rate paper he arranged to fund the purchase earlier this year, given that debt servicing costs forecast for 2023 are likely to be much higher than the social media platform’s projected earnings.