Tesla Stock Price Target Just Updated by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest

While many Wall Street analysts cut their price targets on



Tesla



shares after a disappointing earnings report, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest went a different direction.

It’s almost a Rite of Spring. On Thursday, ARK lifted its price target for Tesla (ticker: TSLA) from $1,533 (after the stock’s 3:1 split) to $2,000 a share. The average analysts’ price target for Tesla following its first-quarter results, reported Wednesday, sits at about $192, according to FactSet, down about $10 over the past couple of days. ARK’s target, which is more than 10 times higher than the Street’s number, is for 2027.