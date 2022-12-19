Tesla Stock Leaps As Elon Musk Says He May Quit As Twitter CEO

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares moved firmly higher Monday after a poll put in place by Elon Musk indicated he should step down as CEO of Twitter following weeks of criticism over its terms of use policies, the suspension of several prominent journalists and a the biggest drawdown in the carmaker’s stock on record.

Musk asked his 122.1 million Twitter followers late Sunday if he should stepdown as CEO of the micro-blogging website, and promised to abide by the poll results – although he said there was no succession plan in place and cautioned those voting to be “careful what you wish for’.