Tesla Investors Get Good News. It's a Value Stock.

Tesla Stock Keeps Falling. Even Some Bears Think It’s Dropped Enough.

by

Tesla


investors have endured a brutal stretch thanks to, well, everything. The stock, though, may be close to a bottom now. Even

Tesla


bears are getting more bullish.

In a Tuesday research note, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi called the risk/reward equation in Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock more balanced at current levels. All analysts and investors, either explicitly or implicitly, go through risk-reward math in their heads to determine whether something is a good investment or to figure out how much investment capital to allocate to an idea.