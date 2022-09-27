Tesla Stock Jumps On Report of Very High Volume In Q3 Deliveries

Tesla Stock Jumps On Report of Very High Volume In Q3 Deliveries

by

Tesla  (TSLA)  shares moved higher Tuesday following a report suggesting executives are preparing for a ‘high volume’ of last minute deliveries that could close out a record quarter for the clean-energy carmaker. 

Electrek reported Tuesday that an internal Tesla memo is urging employees to provide “additional support” to the end-of-quarter drive, which it expects to see a “very high volume” of deliveries over the next few days.

Tesla, which saw a big jump in China sales and exports last month as its gigafactory in Shanghai returned to normal production rates, is expected to report a record tally of between 350,000 and 370,000 cars over the three months ending in September. The group’s previous best of around 310,000 was recorded over the first quarter. 