Tesla Stock Is Splitting. When It Takes Effect and Everything Else to Know.

Tesla stock will begin trading at a 3-for-1 split-adjusted price on Aug. 25.

has given investors something to look forward to: The electric-vehicle giant announced the date of its coming stock split.

(ticker: TSLA) said Friday that each stockholder of record on Aug. 17, will get a dividend of two new shares for each held after the close of trading on Aug. 24.

Shares will trade at the new, split-adjusted, price the next day, Aug. 25.