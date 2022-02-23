The Hamden Journal

Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker.

Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. And shares are down more than 17% over the past week, down more than the broader market. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 1000 Growth Index are both down roughly 8% over the same span. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market….

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.