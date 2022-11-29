Tesla Stock Is Finding a Bottom. Thank the Bears.

Tesla
investors have endured a brutal stretch thanks to, well, everything. Shares might be close to a bottom now. Even
Tesla
bears are getting more bullish.
In a Tuesday research note, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi called the risk/reward equation in
Tesla
(ticker: TSLA) stock more balanced at current levels. All analysts and investors, either explicitly or implicitly, go through risk reward math in their heads to determine whether something is a good investment or to figure out how much investment capital to allocate to an idea.