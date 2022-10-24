Tesla Needs a Charge as Stock Breaks Key Support

Tesla Stock Hits 52-Week Low. Here’s the Trade.

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA)  are in need of a recharge.

Really, though, the problems with Tesla began several weeks ago when it delivered a disappointing quarterly delivery result.

The stock on Oct. 3 tumbled more than 8% in reaction to that report, a move that sent Tesla below $250 support. While the stock tried to reclaim that mark the next day, it went on a five-day skid that sent it below $225.

Then Tesla reported a mixed earnings result after the close on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and the shares fell 6.5% on Thursday.