Tesla Stock Finally Ripens As The World’s Biggest EV Maker Sees Heavy Institutional Buying

After a rough start to the year, Tesla stock is finally starting to ripen into a seriously fresh prospect for your portfolio. Beyond the automaker’s huge expansion plans, today’s IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick Tesla (TSLA) is floating near a 1,208.10 entry from a cup without a handle.







X









Shares pushed closer toward the potential buy point this week after plans were announced for a new TSLA stock split. This could effectively give yet another boost to the stock price.

Since January, the Leaderboard stock has dipped to form the current 13-week cup base, according to MarketSmith pattern recognition. The 43%-deep base undercut the lows of the prior base, which reset the base count back to one. For breakouts, the first-stage base is ideal over later-stage bases. Around March 15, an uptrend finally grew out of the base alongside the new market rally.

New Buy Points Begin To Emerge In Tesla Stock

In addition to the proper entry, shares aren’t far from a possible trendline breakout above 1,150. Also, Tesla stock could form a handle as the market pulls back, offering a lower entry. Ideally, we’ll see shares pull back in lighter volume before breaking out above the new handle entry.

As for the month of March, Tesla rose 24% and took back losses endured in January and February. Near the end of March, Tesla also reclaimed important moving averages, such as the 50-day line.

Shares now trade only 13% off the all-time peak and 10% away from a current cup-without-handle entry. Tesla stock’s relative strength line is ticking ever higher ahead of the breakout.

Tesla rose on March 28 after signaling it’ll seek shareholder approval later this year for another stock split. The announcement came in a regulatory filing stating Tesla’s desire to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock “in order to enable a stock split.”

The electric vehicle maker completed a 5-for-1 split in August 2020. Shares have more than doubled since then.

Trailblazing Fundamentals

Tesla is the largest electric vehicle maker in the world, delivering 308,600 electric vehicles in Q4, up from 241,300 in Q3, 201,250 in Q2 and 184,800 in Q1.

Tesla grew deliveries 87% to 936,172 vehicles in 2021. Meanwhile, the firm expects production growth to boom in 2022 despite ongoing supply-chain issues.

Tesla also made it clear that there will be no new models this year, including the highly anticipated Cybertruck. Instead, Tesla wants to focus on growing production volumes on existing models at current and new factories.

The EV maker is now on a mission to rapidly expand its manufacturing capabilities and has undertaken a massive expansion project. CEO Elon Musk wants to eventually build 20 million electric vehicles a year over the next decade. That’s more than double the current production of other auto-making giants.

The firm’s Q4 results came in above expectations as well. Management continued a strong focus on driving down costs through new batteries, product localization, scale and efficiency.

Revenue jumped 65% to $17.7 billion, above estimates of $17.1 billion. It reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 a share, up 218% from the year-ago period and the fourth straight quarter of triple-digit gains.

Tesla stock holds an enviable Accumulation/Distribution Rating of A-. That rating analyzes price and volume changes in a stock over the past 13 weeks of trading. A grade of A signals heavy institutional buying. Additionally, total mutual fund ownership for Tesla reached a high of 3,367 in the most recent quarter.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place

IBD Stock Of The Day

The Latest Inside Investor’s Corner

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

What To Do As Market Rally Pulls Back