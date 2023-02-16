Tesla Stock Falls After Recalling 362,000 Vehicles For Full Self-Driving Flaws

Tesla (TSLA) is updating software on some 362,000 vehicles due to its Full Self-Driving software potentially causing crashes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday. TSLA shares dropped on the news Thursday, but not much.







The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Thursday the Tesla Full Self-Driving software allows a vehicle to “exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash.” NHTSA said 362,758 Tesla vehicles could potentially be affected.

The agency wrote Thursday Tesla will release an “over-the-air” software update, free of charge on “certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation.”

Tesla disputes the agency’s analysis of the problem but will carry out the FSD fix, according to NHTSA documents.

Tesla stock fell 1% to 212.20 in Thursday market trading. On Wednesday, shares had advanced 2.4%. Tesla stock is up about 108% from its Jan. 6 bear market low of 101.81.

The NHTSA is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into FSD and Autopilot. The Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe over Tesla’s FSD claims. Elon Musk has claimed for years that Tesla is on the cusp of complete self-driving.

TSLA shares rank fourth in IBD’s Auto Manufacturers industry group. Tesla stock has a 71 Composite Rating out of 99. The stock also has a 24 Relative Strength Rating, an exclusive IBD Stock Checkup gauge for share-price movement. The EPS Rating is 99.

