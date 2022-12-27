Tesla Stock Extends 2022 Crash With Elon Musk 'Asleep At The Wheel'

by

Updated at 3:55 pm EST

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares slumped to the lowest levels in more than two years Tuesday, extending declines in its worst annual performance on record, following weekend reports that the carmaker had halted production at its key Shanghai plant amid weakening demand in the world’s biggest car market.

Reuters reported the shutdown, first mooted in November, that will halt production over the final week of the year for its Model Y sedan and ultimately reduce output of the sedan by around 30% from November levels.