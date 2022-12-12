Tesla stock ends at fresh two-year low, bucking broader market trend

Tesla Inc. stock on Monday ended at a fresh two-year low, going against broader market strength and as December losses look poised to match November’s and October’s double-digit declines.

Tesla

TSLA,

-6.27%

stock fell 6.3% to $167.82, its lowest settlement since Nov. 20, 2020, and a new 52-week low. Tesla shares have notched monthly losses of about 14% in December, which would follow 14% drops in October as well as November.