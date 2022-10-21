Tesla Stock Could Rebound in 3 Months. Here’s What it Would Take.

Elon Musk says that



Tesla



could someday be worth more than



Apple



and Saudi Aramco, combined. First, it needs to get through the next few months.

Before Tesla (ticker: TSLA) reported third-quarter earnings this past week, investors had been hoping they would allay concerns that had been growing since the company released second-quarter numbers three months earlier. They did no such thing. While earnings topped expectations, third-quarter deliveries, sales, and profit margins all fell short of Street projections. Tesla shares slumped 6.7% following the release, putting them down 22% since the end of September, their second-worst start to a quarter since the first few weeks of 2016.