Tesla Stock Charts Show Two Major Levels of Potential Support

Tesla Stock Charts Show Two Major Levels of Potential Support

by

Tesla  (TSLA)  stock is rolling over again on Monday. At the session low, shares were down 5.2% and were hitting new 52-week lows in the process.

While the rest of mega-cap tech is holding up okay on the day, the group has been under severe selling pressure as of late.

In tech, it feels like only Tesla and Apple  (AAPL)  are propping things up, although the latter is flirting with a move lower given the weekend reports of lower iPhone production.

As it relates to Tesla, the stock reacted poorly to its third-quarter delivery results in early October, then reacted poorly to earnings on Oct. 19.