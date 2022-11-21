Tesla Inc.
TSLA,
shares and shares of other electric-vehicle makers underperformed the broader market in midday trading Monday, as worries about China’s COVID lockdowns were back to the forefront and oil futures prices dropped more than 5% to trade at 10-month lows. Tesla shares were on track for their lowest close in two years, down more than 5%. American depositary shares of China-based Nio Inc.
NIO,
were down 5%, and competitor XPeng Inc.’s
XPEV,
ADRs fell more than 7%. General Motors Co.
GM,
and Ford Motor Co.
F,
were down 1.2% and 0.4% respectively. The energy sector was taking a broad beating as well, with the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF
XLE,
looking at a four-week low.
Tesla stock at two-year low, other EV-maker stocks tank as concerns swirl about China, oil futures
Tesla Inc.