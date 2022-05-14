Tesla speeding at 70 mph crashes into Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio

A Tesla speeding at 70 mph slammed into a convention center in Columbus, Ohio, footage of the crash shows.

The driver of the 2020 Tesla 3 crashed head-on into the Greater Columbus Convention Center on May 4 after the driver lost control of his brakes, according to a police report obtained by WBNS.

Video shows the car, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the curb and go airborne over a staircase before barreling through the convention center’s doors. The car hits a support pillar inside and spins around 180 degrees before it finally stops moving.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, police said. He was slapped with a citation for failure to control.

Nobody inside the facility was injured.

The crash caused about $250,000 to $300,000 in damages, a convention center official told the outlet.

One witness told police the Tesla appeared to have sped up to make a yellow light down the block, according to a police report.

There is no indication that Tesla’s autopilot or full self-driving features caused the crash.

The National Transit Safety Board has not opened a formal investigation into the technologies’ involvement in the accident, Fox News reported.