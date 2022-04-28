Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

by

The automotive sector is upside down. 

While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report

Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing its grip on the market to the detriment of legacy carmakers. But what is striking is that Tesla is snatching all the titles from GM  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report and Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report that they’ve accumulated for decades.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.