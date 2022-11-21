Tesla Slumps; Chart Highlights Major Support Nearby

Down more than 50% this year, Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report stock is finally succumbing to the 2022 bear market.

Interestingly, though, the electric-vehicle leader’s stock is not breaking down alongside the rest of the market — it’s doing so mostly on its own. 

Just a few months ago the FAANG group, Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Free Report and just about every other stock was under immense selling pressure. But Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report and Tesla were holding strong as the relative strength leaders from megacap tech.