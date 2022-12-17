Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

by

It’s a total stock market disaster for Tesla.

Even for the world leader in electric vehicles, this is worrying, even alarming. 

This will not be a year to remember for the carmaker’s investors. And if they do, they will probably remember that in a few months, the value of a portfolio can completely melt away.

The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The stock ended the year at $352.26. Almost a year later, all these figures have been more than halved. 