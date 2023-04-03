Tesla Sets a Quarterly Record for Deliveries. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Text size





First quarter vehicle deliveries and production were records for

Tesla

.

Wall Street appears fine with the results and is now looking ahead to the next big issue: Gross profit margins.

Tesla



reported first quarter deliveries of 422,875 vehicles on Sunday, up from 405,278 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 439,701 produced in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the 305,407 produced in the first quarter of 2022.

TD Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne called the numbers “in-line” in a Sunday research report, noting that production exceeded deliveries again. Production has outpaced deliveries for four consecutive quarters. Building inventories can be a problem that leads to production cuts down the road, but the amount by which production exceeded deliveries in the first three months of the year fell compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tesla says production exceeding deliveries is due to cars shipping to customers. Production above deliveries makes some sense for any company when deliveries are growing. That is also the case at

Rivian Automotive



(RIVN) and

Lucid



(LCID) as those two EV startups grow their business.

Osborne rates Tesla shares Hold. He raised raised his price target to $170 from $140 after delivery results. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives rates Tesla shares Buy. His price target is $225, unchanged after deliveries.

Ives called the delivery results a “beat” versus the Tesla-compiled consensus of about 421,000 units. “The Model Y/3 price cuts implemented early in 2023 have paid major dividends for Musk & Co. as demand appears very solid despite an uncertain macro,” wrote Ives in a report Sunday. He said the next “big question” for investors is gross profit margins.

Tesla cut vehicle prices in January around the globe. The cuts led to more cars being sold, but it could pressure profit margins. Wall Street expects first quarter 2023 gross margins to come in at just over 20%, down from about 29% in the first quarter of 2022. Ives believes above 20% is what investors want to see when Tesla reports first quarter financial results on April 19.

That’s the level Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas wants Tesla to exceed. While gross profit margins are the next watch item for investors, he was impressed with deliveries. “We suspect market share gains, particularly in China, led to the company’s strong 4% quarter over quarter delivery growth,” wrote the analyst in a Sunday report.

Gianarikas rates shares Buy and has a $275 price target for the stock. New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu rates shares Buy too. His price target for Tesla stock is a more aggressive $320.

Ferragu was looking for closer to 430,000 units delivered and noted that Model X and S deliveries came in at 10,695 units, roughly 7,000 lower than he expected. That “likely reflects a very difficult demand environment in the high end and an early indicator of a tough environment for premium brands,” wrote Ferragu in a note Sunday. Despite worrisome auto demand amid a slowing economy, Ferragu added “Tesla is well positioned to weather a recession well.”

Overall, the Street appears satisfied with Tesla’s first quarter delivery numbers. Investors appear OK with them as well. Tesla stock is down about 3% in premarket trading Monday. Down isn’t what any shareholder wants to see, but Tesla stock gained 6.2% Friday and finished the first quarter up 68%.

Tesla bulls will probably accept a modest drop Monday. Citi analyst Itay Michaeli wrote he saw no major surprises in the delivery report and expected a small pullback on Monday. He rates shares Tesla shares Hold and has a $192 price target for the stock.



S&P 500

futures are flat in Monday trading.



Nasdaq Composite

futures are down 0.6%.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]