Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

Text size





Investors can mark their calendars.

Tesla



has scheduled its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

It will be held on Aug. 2, in Austin, Texas. This meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

Investors like the idea of a stock split because of what happened last time. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) split its stock in August 2020 and shares rose more than 60% in the two and a half weeks between the announcement and the actual split.

Back in March, Tesla said it was planning another split, but this second split in the past couple of years requires a shareholder vote to increase the actual number of shares authorized in the company’s by-laws. That will take a vote at the annual meeting.

The vote should be a formality. Investors aren’t likely to vote that idea down.

There aren’t any details of the split in Tesla’s press release from Monday. Investors will have to wait a little longer for information like the ratio of the coming split. The split in 2020 was 5-for-1.

The most optimistic view of stock splits is they signal something positive about management’s expectations for a business. A less optimistic view is that value doesn’t change and that a split isn’t a significant event.

Tesla stock isn’t doing much immediately following the announcement. Shares were down 0.3% in premarket trading.



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures both fell about 0.1%.

Coming into Tuesday trading, Tesla stock has fallen about 18% year to date. Most of that drop came in April amid a broader selloff in the market and some declines after CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to buy





Twitter



(TWTR).

Tesla shares fell 19% in April.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]