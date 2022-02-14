Tesla Sales Of China-Made EVs Fall In January; TSLA Stock Rises

Tesla (TSLA) sold 59,845 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs last month that were built at its Shanghai gigafactory, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday. The bulk of those, 40,499, were exported, with most likely going to Europe.







Tesla’s 19,346 sales within China fell sharply from December, when the EV leader sold 70,602 vehicles locally. Yet the big January decline didn’t raise any red flags amid the jump in exports.

TSLA Stock

Telsa stock, which slipped close to its 200-day moving average last week, rose 0.5% to 864.25 in morning stock market action Monday.

Last week, the IBD Leaderboard stock fell close to its 200-day line, a key support level.

Chinese Auto Market

Overall, sales of new energy vehicles — both EVs and hybrids — fell to 347,000 in January from 531,000 in December, while still more than doubling from a year ago.

A few factors other than seasonality may have held back sales, including a cut in government subsidies of 30%, or about $850, effective Jan. 1. Some Covid disruptions also snagged some auto production in late January. Chip shortages remain an ongoing issue. Total vehicle sales, including internal combustion engine units, fell to 2.1 million, down 4.5% from a year ago.

For Tesla, the falloff in local sales reflected the decision to prioritize exports during the month. The Shanghai factory is constrained in its ability to meet demand, like the EV industry on a global basis. Tesla initially aimed for annual production of 450,000 EVs at the factory, but it’s reportedly expanding capacity and boosting hiring, even as its Berlin and Austin factories near production.

Among Tesla competitors, BYD Co. (BYDDF) sold 93,168 new energy vehicles in January, up 362% vs. a year earlier. January’s NEV total included 92,926 passenger vehicles. Of those 46,386 were pure electrics, up 221% vs. a year earlier. Plug-in hybrids skyrocketed 761% to 46,540.

Meanwhile, Nio delivered 9,652 EVs, while Xpeng tallied 12,922 sales.

