Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

by

One of the biggest stories in the EV world continues to be if Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) – Get Lordstown Motors Corp. Class A Report agreement to sell its Ohio manufacturing to Taiwan-based Foxconn  (FXCOF)  will go through. 

The 6.2-million-square-foot manufacturing facility had previously belonged to General Motors  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report.

It offers the necessary infrastructure to potentially manufacture hundreds of thousands of cars a year. 

At one point, the facility employed over 4,500 people.